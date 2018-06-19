Dozens of jobs coming to Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Aberdeen is now one step closer to bringing in up to 150 new jobs.

It was back in April when WCBI first told you the board of aldermen voted to enter into an agreement with Bradbury Logistics and Services LLC.

Tuesday night, city leaders unanimously agreed to sell the company, the former Holley Performance Products building on Highway 45 for $75,000.

The new company is expected to begin renovations by mid September and start hiring early next year.

They expect to add 150 jobs over a two year span.

The Bradbury deal is a joint effort between the city and county.

Mayor Howard says county leaders will look to finalize the deal when they meet on Friday.