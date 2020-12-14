Dr. Dobbs says the best way to eliminate ICU deficiency is to not get COVID

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The state health department says hospitals and I.C.U.’s are packed.

In fact, 1,255 people are in hospitals across the state with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

- Advertisement -

301 of those patients are in I.C.U.

After a huge spike in cases last week, health officials are worried the worst is yet to come.

“The critical deficiency right now is absolutely critical care space. And you’re about to see it in the ERs too. So, because not only are you seeing people come in sick, we’re having to use ERs as accessory ICU rooms a lot of times,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Director. “So it depends on where the pressure is in the system. But the best way to help the system is not to get COVID ”

The health department’s latest numbers show 110 available I.C.U. beds in the entire state.