Dr. Dobbs uses Northeast Mississippi funeral as example of how coronavirus can spread

A funeral in Northeast Miss was used as an example of how quickly COVID-19 can spread.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs talked about the funeral Wednesday and how one sick person led to nearly two dozen other positive coronavirus cases.

- Advertisement -

“These are the scenarios that we’re terrified of. This is the same kind of stuff we saw at the beginning of the outbreak, and it’s so important for us to honor these social distancing rules because they work,” said Dr. Dobbs.

An exact county where the funeral was held was not disclosed.

Governor Tate Reeves also announced Wednesday that Mississippi will transition to a “Safe Return” order on June 1, and all businesses will be allowed to reopen.