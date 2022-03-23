Dr. Thomas Dobbs is calling his experience a positive one

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two weeks after announcing his resignation as State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs is calling his experience a positive one.

Dobbs was the speaker today at the Columbus Rotary Club.

As the state’s top doctor, he led Mississippi through the coronavirus pandemic, appearing with the governor for daily press conferences and updates for the public.

Dobbs says he was honored to serve in that role during such a critical phase.

“I came about 4 years ago out of working in the private sector. I was proud to be able to come in and try to contribute. You know it’s been a phenomenal experience. I’m very honored to have been able to serve especially during such a challenging time. You know it’s been – as hard as it was, it’s been a positive experience. I’m very pleased to say that we have fantastic leadership at the level of the department of health,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer.

Dobbs will remain in his role with the state thru July. He says he plans to return to clinical practice.