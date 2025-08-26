Dreary day for many!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cloudy and somewhat wet day for many places today ahead of clearing overnight and a basically perfect Wednesday! More significant rain chances arrive Thursday PM.

TODAY: Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s! WAY below average thanks to the cold front and some showers that should fizzle after lunch. Clouds will stick, apart from a couple peaks of sun later today.

TONIGHT: Beautiful, lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, with a clearing sky. Football weather.

TOMORROW: Sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s, clouds build late ahead of Thursday’s rain chances.