Dresses of Hope visits local highschools to donate prom gowns

There comes a time in every girls life to dress up for prom. While going to the dance is simple, the hardest part can be finding a gown.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a night to remember for high school student — prom night.

The big night can put a big dent in your wallet searching for a dress.

That’s why Dresses of Hope visited high schools to take some of the stress away.

“I have wanted to go to prom since I was in elementary school. Always seeing all my other friends, and my cousins and stuff go to prom. For some reason it’s like a right of passage because you always wanted to do that growing up and I cannot wait until two weeks for from now,” said junior Meagan Lomen.

Lomen is a junior at Starkville High School.

She said if it wasn’t for Dresses of Hope, she might not have found anything to wear.

“I’m so excited. This is the prettiest dress that I ever found and I’m so glad that I didn’t have to spend any money on it and now I don’t have to worry about it. I can just worry about my nails and my hair,” said Lomen.

Students, like Lomen, tried on dresses with hopes to find the perfect fit.

“I really found my dress the first time but I wanted to look some more so I could have options but I found my dress,” said senior Tamerra Tice.

Board President Laura Turner said there are dozens of dresses, shoes, and accessories to choose from.

The catch was everything was free.

“We collect used and unwanted prom dresses in Starkville. Whether it’s from college girls or people that our hometowns that want to donate dresses. A-lot of them still have the price tag on them, they are super nice dresses. It’ll save them a trip traveling around trying to find dresses,” said Turner.

“I wasn’t like actually looking for a dress, I was just kind of going with my friends, ended up finding one which is great so now I don’t have to shop.I was actually shopping online and was really struggling so I’m glad I was here,” said junior Hannah Duncan.

Now, Lomen and her classmates are off to make memories that’ll last a lifetime.

“I love that y’all are doing this for us because some people never had the opportunity to go to prom. I’m very excited because this is my first year going to prom and my last year of high school,” said senior Jermia McCarter.

The next stop for “Dresses of Hope” is Louisville High School.