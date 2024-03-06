Drier mid-week, with more rain end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain showers and a few thunderstorms dry out some going through the middle of the week. However, it will not be the last of the rain seen for this week. More showers and storms return to the forecast Friday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms are possible to pop up after sunset. Patchy fog will continue to be an issue tonight, as temperatures remain mild in the middle 50s.

WED/THU: Clouds linger through Wednesday afternoon, but temporarily drier air moves in after lunch. High temperatures look to maintain in the low to middle 70s. Cloud coverage makes a quick return Thursday, potentially bringing a few scattered showers in the afternoon/evening hours.

FRI/SAT: Quite a bit of uncertainty remains regarding the northward expansion of the more “juiced up” air. For now, the core of the most unstable air looks to stay south of the WCBI coverage area, suggesting major severe weather concerns are unlikely here. We still expect rain & storms Friday afternoon & evening, and clouds plus a few showers could stick around Saturday.