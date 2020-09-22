Driver in west Alabama pursuit arrested and charged

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The driver involved in a west Alabama pursuit is officially charged.

Pickens Count jail records show 19-year-old Tyler Maddox is charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a state trooper was attempting to stop the vehicle Maddox was driving on Highway 82.

Instead, Maddox is accused of driving down County Road 75 and crashing late Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near County Road 26, in the Macedonia community.

A 14-year-old in the vehicle was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital.

A front-seat passenger was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle.