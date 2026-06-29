Driver killed in Madison crash on I-55

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sources from CBS affiliate WJTV say that Madison police are investigating after one person was killed during a crash.

The crash occurred on Interstate 55 southbound near mile marker 109 around 1:30 a.m. on June 29, 2026.

When officers arrived at the scene, investigators said they found that a Volkswagen Passat had left the roadway, traveled into the center median and struck an embankment in the drainage ditch between the northbound and southbound I-55 bridges.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was found deceased. The driver has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation by investigators from the Madison Police Department.

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