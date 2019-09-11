Driver’s license bureaus to test drive appointment system

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Driver Service Bureau announced Wednesday a new online appointment system, called ‘Wait Anywhere’ that is available as a pilot program in six driver service offices across the state: Nesbit, Tupelo, Jackson, Pearl, Hattiesburg and Gautier.

DPS says the goal is to make the process more convenient for people to renew for driver’s licenses.

There have been multiple instances this year of people showing up to get or renew a license and finding a locked door or otherwise not being able to complete their business.

“The Driver Service Bureau is constantly looking for opportunities to improve customer service and convenience for citizens across the state. I anticipate this new online appointment feature to be a resource used to reduce wait times,” said Commissioner Marshall Fisher.

‘Wait Anywhere’ is now available on the DPS Driver Service Bureau’s website, just click the attached link, and is accessible 24/7 to schedule appointments at the following pilot locations:

Northern Mississippi

• Nesbit – 159 License Drive

• Tupelo – 589 Coley Road

Central Mississippi

• Jackson – 1900 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

• Pearl, Troop C – 3851 Highway 468

Southern Mississippi

• Hattiesburg – 36 JM Tatum Industrial Drive

• Gautier – 7886 Highway 57