Drug arrest in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Tishomingo County on Wednesday ends up being much more after investigators find a large amount of alleged meth in the vehicle.

39-year-old Jonathan Durham is charged with felony possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.

The Tishomingo County Sheriffs Department says Durham had been under surveillance by narcotics investigators due to alleged illegal activity.

He was arrested in reference to narcotics being delivered to the Belmont, Burnsville, and Iuka area.

Durham’s bond is set at twenty thousand dollars.