Dry conditions prompt burn bans across region

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Many fires have been put out over the weekend as the heat continues to rise.

When conditions have been as hot and dry as they’ve been in much of the viewing area lately, it doesn’t take much to start a grass fire.

A simple spark in the dry grass can mean trouble.

“And so when you see this accumulate, over the past several weeks, there are higher chances of not only drought intensifying but also a fire. Whether it be from a grill, a cigarette bud, anything with the ground this dry and sort of cracked can increase the danger risk for fire for sure,” said WCBI Chief Meteorologist Isaac Williams.

Grass becomes dry without enough rain, and the dry heat makes it more flammable.

“It’s been pretty real dry we need some rain real bad,” said Columbus Fire Marshall Michael Walker.

With Labor Day around the corner, fire officials are urging you to take safety precautions as you grill.

“We just ask to be careful even if you are going to grill and cook, that you have some kind of water source or things around you just in case something drops out on the grass because fires, once they get started, can move quickly. If you have any kind of wind you think you put it out right now, but it can get away from you real quickly if you’re not careful,” Walker said.

There has been an uptick in fires in the area, and some county leaders are taking action.

Monroe, Clay, Lee, Winston, and Noxubee counties are all under burn bans.

In Columbus, burn permits are not being issued.

“Right now until we start to get some rain and uh in this area we’re probably not going to issue any permits because of that cause it’s just so dry and uh with it being as dry as it is, any kind of fire that hit these areas can uh move fast and uh catch other stuff on fire also,” said Walker.

To see all statewide burn bans, visit mfc.ms.gov/burning-info

