Dry Monday for Most, Rain Chances Increase Soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances increase in to the middle of this week, thanks to a gulf low spinning up some moisture. The tropics continue to stay active, with Erin likely on its way to forming, still to far out for any concern.

MONDAY: Classic August weather, highs in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible, but another almost entirely dry day. Check out the sky for the next few nights, as the Perseid meteor shower will be visible! The sky tonight should be mainly clear, good for viewing. It will peak Tuesday night but conditions look relatively unfavorable with showers and clouds around Tues PM.

TUESDAY ON: Similar to Monday, with an increased chance of rain. Most of us should still be dry. As we go toward the mid-week, rain chances go up and some places could see some considerable rain totals. Storm activity will peak in the afternoons ahead with showers possible in the mornings as well.

TROPICS: What should soon become Erin moved off the coast of Africa on Friday, and has become pretty well organized. It is very likely to form, with a 70% chance over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance over the next week. How it will track as it slides under the Bermuda High pressure is hard to narrow down, as tropical systems are notoriously hard to track before they form. We still have 9-14 days before it is near the US, so don’t be overly concerned. We are just watching at this stage!