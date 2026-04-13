Dry Pattern Stays To Start Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cloud cover will look to increase as we go into tonight. Overall rain chances look very slim to start next week.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to move in from the west through the overnight hours with lows dropping down near 60. A stray shower or two remains possible for our western counties, but most should stay dry.

MONDAY: Cloud cover will stay intact through the morning hours before they begin to clear some during the afternoon. Highs will be warm once again reaching into the low to mid 80s.

THIS WEEK: High pressure to the southeast still looks to be the main dominating feature for this week. A few disturbances do move in later this week that do bring in the potential of showers and storms. Isolated storms will be possible Thursday before a cold front looks to move through on Saturday.