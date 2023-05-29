Dry Start to the Week, Moisture Returns by Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry air has been a blessing for us recently, but it won’t last forever. A more typical summertime weather pattern will set up later this week.

TONIGHT: Feeling mild and pleasant. Lows near 60°. Clear skies and calm winds.

TUESDAY: The beginning of our warm-up. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Despite extra clouds, we won’t get any rain—the air is still too dry. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds will shift out of the southeast, which will begin to increase moisture across the Deep South. Despite the weak southerly flow, it looks like the air will still be too dry to support showers and storms on Wednesday. For now, I’ve kept rain chances at 0%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures get warmer and humidity rises. Beginning Thursday, we’ll have a daily chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms. It’ll be downright hot and humid by the weekend—typical summertime weather around here.