Drying out and warming up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After nearly two weeks of summer-like rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons, the rain chance is finally drying out. Temperatures are also going to continue being plenty warm, in the low to middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: While most of NE MS will stay dry, there may be a few rogue light showers across western AL. High temperatures today will be in the lower 80s. Cloud coverage will be partly cloudy, bringing in the sun throughout the day. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Into the middle 80s! Sky conditions are going to be mostly clear, allowing everything to warm up in the afternoon. The clearer conditions will also allow an approximate 30 degree drop into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be back in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A copy and paste type of day. If you think you will enjoy the conditions on Thursday, you will also enjoy them on Friday. High temperatures back in the middle 80s, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Get ready for a great weekend! High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Sky conditions will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures at night will be in the middle 50s.