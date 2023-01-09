Drying Out and Warming Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll get a break from the rain and begin to dry out on Monday.

TONIGHT: Chilly! Low near 34° with clearing skies.

MONDAY: Seasonable. High near 56° with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be a nice day!

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will return to the 60s on Tuesday, and we’ll likely reach 70° on Wednesday. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Wednesday as our next system approaches from the west. The latest model data shows a cold front moving through Mississippi and Alabama on Thursday. Warm temperatures and humid air surging into the region will lead to showers and storms on Thursday ahead of the front. It’s still unclear whether or not this system will pose a risk for severe weather, but at this point, the threat is low. We’ll let you know if anything changes. Once the front passes, sunshine and much cooler temperatures will return on Friday!

Have a great night!