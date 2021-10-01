Drying out for now, more rain Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: After a soggy Thursday gave way to some late-day sun, Friday and most of Saturday look dry before more rain moves in Sunday.

FRIDAY: Dense fog is possible this morning followed by a mix of sun and clouds later in the day with highs in the middle 80s. With the lingering moisture in the region, heat indices may approach 90 degrees in a few spots.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds through the day with a few isolated showers becoming possible toward midday and the afternoon. Daytime highs will stay in the 80s.

SUNDAY: Another cold front is set to approach the region, and it’s expected to bring another round of showers and storms to the region. Severe weather and flooding are NOT expected.

NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern continues to look unsettled with scattered showers staying possible each day. The heat levels will come down somewhat as highs scale back in the 70s, but we’re still chasing that next fall front!