Duck Hill Community came together for the Bogue Creek Festival

DUCK HILL, Miss. (WCBI) It was a weekend of fun in Montgomery County.

The rain did not stop thousands of people from coming out to the annual Bogue Creek Festival.

This festival offered food, vendors, music, and children’s activities.

The event also offered arts and crafts, a car show, and much more.

Event Co-organizer Miranda Dean said, events like this are a great way to bring the community together.

“It is good for the community.” said Miranda Dean, Festival Co-organizer.” The community all comes together. It is also a lot of fun, and we have fun organizing it.”

“We have so many local vendors that come out, and a lot of things are things that they made themselves.” said Cathy Sykes, Festival Co-organizer. “It gives the community an awareness of what is going on as far as people in our area with talent. The entertainment is always very good because it is a diverse group of music.”

“It helps me as far as getting my name out there and expanding.” said Julian Earl, Bogue Creek Festival Vendor. “It allows people to be able to reach out to me for events that are going on in the area.”

This was the 42nd annual Bogue Creek Festival, and all of the proceeds benefitted the Red Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

