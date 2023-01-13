Dull and cold leads to sunny weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This Friday has been cold, breezy and overall kind of dull outside. Luckily, the conditions are going to lead us into a great looking weekend. Temperatures eventually climb back up next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage is going to remain through most of the evening and overnight hours. Overnight into early tomorrow morning, a high pressure system will be moving in from the West and will clear out the remaining coverage for a beautiful weekend. Low temperatures tonight will be cold and below freezing, near the middle 20s.

SATURDAY: A clearer sky is not going to help us heat up much. High temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 40s. With colder temperatures, it is nice to have the sun out to play, in case of extended periods of time outside. A light jacket still may be necessary. Overnight temperatures fall below freezing again into the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Slightly warmer for the end of the weekend. The high temperatures make their way into the middle 50s. The sky will be sunny and mostly clear for the majority of the day. Cloud coverage will start filling back in Sunday evening and overnight ahead of the next system. Low temperatures will stay above freezing, in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: The temperatures are going to stay fairly mild again, ranging between the 60s and 70s. Friday is going to be a little cooler, in the 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s for a few days, before falling back in the upper 30s. Rain returns Monday night with showers throughout NE Mississippi into Tuesday. Another round of rain will move in Wednesday. There is potential for the second round of rain next week to bring a few storms in too. The WCBI Weather Team will continue to update throughout the weekend and into next week on these rain chances.