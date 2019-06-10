Duo busted for grand larceny in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A duo was accused of stealing over $5,000 from several New Albany businesses.

Steven McDaniel, 36, and Marcus Rios, 26, were both charged with three counts of grand larceny.

- Advertisement -

New Albany police officers arrested the two after video showed them allegedly stealing several items from Walton’s Greenhouse on Friday.

The two men were allegedly unloading stolen items from the car when officers arrived after getting a tip about a car matching the description from the surveillance video. While conducting a search warrant, officers also found stolen items from several other businesses.

Bond for each man was set at $20,000.