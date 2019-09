LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people wanted in a Lowndes County theft were arrested in Clay County.

Courtney Thompson and Brian Baughman were charged with possession of stolen property.

Lowndes County detectives said a trailer that was stolen from a Columbus resident was found out in the county on Blaylock Road.

The duo was arrested by West Point police and Clay County deputies without incident.

They remain in jail.