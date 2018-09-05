E.M.C.C. INTERIM PRESIDENT RESIGNS

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College finds itself looking for another interim president.

Dr. Rick Young resigned September 4th, effective immediately.

His resignation was presented at the EMCC Board of Trustees meeting, but Young was not present.

Young was appointed as the interim president on May 18th after Dr. Tom Huebner resigned.

Huebner is now the president at Meridian Community College.

Our call to the chairman of the EMCC board have not been returned.