Early Learning Programs in Tupelo, Union Co. receive thousands in grants

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The youngest students in Tupelo and in Union County will benefit from big money from the State Board of Education.

These are grants for Other Early Learning Programs. A pre-K classroom in the Tupelo Municipal School District will receive $100,000 a year through 2025.

And, in Union County, two classes have been awarded $100,000 each. These grants also run for three years.

The two school districts are among 11 in the state that will be implementing the new pre-K programs.

Funds can be used to create an entirely new classroom or they can be used to create new classrooms within existing programs.

Across the state, this money and these new classes have the capacity to serve 1,000 four-year-old children in 50 classrooms in school districts that are not part of an Early Learning Collaborative.

