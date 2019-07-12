Earthquake rattles Seattle area, followed by aftershock

Former Kerry aide says Iran and U.S. at a “very dangerous place”

Glen Johnson, a former aide to Secretary of State John Kerry, criticized Trump for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal

1H ago

Castro: ICE raids represent second “family separation” policy

On Sunday, immigration authorities are expected to begin a new wave of roundups targeting undocumented families in several major U.S. cities

9H ago

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Biden lays out foreign policy agenda

“Political wisdom holds that the American public doesn’t vote on foreign policy, but I think that’s an old way of thinking,” Biden said

12H ago

Powell disagrees with Trump on nearly everything

On climate change, gold standard, even the president’s authority, the Fed chair and the man who appointed him are at odds

12H ago

Trump complains about Twitter at social media “summit”

President Trump aired his grievances about the big tech companies like Twitter

13H ago

