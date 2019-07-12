Earthquake rattles Seattle area, followed by aftershock

Former Kerry aide says Iran and U.S. at a “very dangerous place” Glen Johnson, a former aide to Secretary of State John Kerry, criticized Trump for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal - Advertisement -

Castro: ICE raids represent second “family separation” policy On Sunday, immigration authorities are expected to begin a new wave of roundups targeting undocumented families in several major U.S. cities

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Biden lays out foreign policy agenda “Political wisdom holds that the American public doesn’t vote on foreign policy, but I think that’s an old way of thinking,” Biden said

Powell disagrees with Trump on nearly everything On climate change, gold standard, even the president’s authority, the Fed chair and the man who appointed him are at odds