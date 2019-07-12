Earthquake rattles Seattle area, followed by aftershock

Former Kerry aide says Iran and U.S. at a “very dangerous place”
Glen Johnson, a former aide to Secretary of State John Kerry, criticized Trump for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal
1H ago
Castro: ICE raids represent second “family separation” policy
On Sunday, immigration authorities are expected to begin a new wave of roundups targeting undocumented families in several major U.S. cities
9H ago
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Biden lays out foreign policy agenda
“Political wisdom holds that the American public doesn’t vote on foreign policy, but I think that’s an old way of thinking,” Biden said
12H ago
Powell disagrees with Trump on nearly everything
On climate change, gold standard, even the president’s authority, the Fed chair and the man who appointed him are at odds
12H ago
Trump complains about Twitter at social media “summit”
President Trump aired his grievances about the big tech companies like Twitter
13H ago