East Columbus Gym reopens after renovations

Councilman Roderick Smith hosted a Grand Reopening of the gym on Thursday, June 17.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Coach Billy White opened the doors to the newly renovated East Columbus gym on Wednesday.

“It feels good being in here. As you can see, it looks beautiful in here. Love the floor, the paint, and everything,” said White.

The grand re-opening comes after months of renovations, top to bottom, a new roof, new paint, and a new floor.

“It feels great, overwhelming to finally have the gym back open and see the kids running back into the gym with excitement. It just does my heart great,” said Ward 2 Councilman Roderick Smith.

Storms from years past damaged the gym roof, causing it to leak.

The water then damaged the floor.

Now, kids can play without those concerns.

“It feels great. I get to play basketball again and shoot around a lot and play with my friends and stuff,” said 13-year-old Armoni Brewer.

Kenya Robertson grew up in Columbus and recently returned to the city.

He was at the Grand Reopening on Wednesday.

“The gym wasn’t open when I got back so, for me to see that it’s open now and it looks better than it used to. It’ll bring the community back,” said Robertson.

City leaders said the gym will be open daily during set times for the public and monitored.

One of the main goals is to create a safe space for the youth.

“There’s so much been going on in our community with the youth lately because they haven’t been having something to do. This will be an outlet for them right here to have something to do,” said White.

“This is going to impact the community well because now the kids got something to do this summer while they’re out for school and it can be a safe environment,” said Smith.

City leaders said they plan to host basketball tournaments at the gym in the future.

According to Columbus Parks and Recreation Department Director Greg Lewis, these are the times the gym will open:

Senior Citizens Exercise Class Monday, Wednesday, & Friday – 8 a.m.

Open Gym Wednesday & Saturday- 2:30 p.m.

Zumba Tuesday & Thursday – 5:30 p.m.



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