East Columbus shooting sends 2 to the hospital

Columbus Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that left 2 injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Gunfire erupted in an East Columbus neighborhood Wednesday night.

Columbus Police were called to a reported shooting in the area of the intersection of Cypress and Beech Streets in East Columbus around 7:40 PM.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton tells WCBI that 2 people were injured in a shooting in that area.

The victims were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle.

The investigation is in its beginning stages.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.