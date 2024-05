East Union softball sweeps Eupora, punches ticket to north half

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) — East Union softball defeated Eupora 10-0 on Monday, sweeping the Eagles in the 2A third round series.

East Union did most of its damage in the fourth inning — putting up five runs to take a 9-0 lead. The Urchins were led by 2A Miss Softball Lucy Cochran.

East Union will face Union in the north half championship. Game one is set for Thursday at East Union.