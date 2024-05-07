East Webster baseball ready for semifinals matchup with Mooreville

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) — East Webster baseball is back in the north half championship and will face Mooreville in the 3A playoff semifinals.

The Wolverines have swept all three of their playoff opponents thus far — Coahoma County, Kossuth and Nettleton. They outscored those teams 75-11 in the playoffs.

East Webster faced Mooreville in early April, splitting a pair of games with the Troopers. Mooreville accounts for just one of East Webster’s three losses on the season.

“We know we can do it,” senior pitcher Carson Norwood said. “We’re just gonna try and play our hardest and beat them.”

The Wolverines are playing with some added motivation after losing to East Union in the 2A north half championship last season.

“We know what it felt like to come up short last year, so that’s just gonna help us strive to be a better team,” senior pitcher Cade Morrow said.

Game one of the series is set for Friday.