Easter storms make way for sunnier skies next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms highlight a messy Easter Sunday. The rain will aid in keeping temperatures in the 60s before clearing skies next week bring highs back into the low 80s by Friday.

SUNDAY: Rain chances persist all day with scattered thunderstorms and showers being the mode of choice for the rain on Easter Sunday. Some potential for severe weather exists in the far southern portions of our viewing area but not much other than the odd severe thunderstorm is expected so far. Threats will mostly consist of damaging winds and some heavy rainfall. Highs will reach into the upper 60s while lows reach into the low 50s.