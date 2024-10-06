EDOH brings more to North Carolina to help flood victims

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Eight Days of Hope is bringing its Rapid Response Ministry to Haywood County, North Carolina to help flood victims in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

North Carolina has been devastated by flooding claiming the lives of many and leaving homes and infrastructure destroyed.

They will be serving in the area starting Wednesday, October 9 through Saturday, October 26.

Volunteering is open at www.eightdaysofhope.com.

Volunteers must be 16 or older. No training is required. Food and lodging are provided.

Their Mass Feeding Ministry is also serving in Canton, North Carolina, providing warm meals, hot showers, and laundry to residents for free.

They plan to stay in the area until further notice.

The Rapid Response Ministry is in Valdosta, Georgia, and will stay through October 13.

