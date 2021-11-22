Egg Bowl game ball on the way to Starkville

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – The Egg Bowl is Thanksgiving Day, and this year’s Game ball is on its way to Starkville.

ROTC Cadets from Ole Miss and Mississippi State team up for the Annual Egg Bowl Run.

Ole Miss cadets took the ball on the first leg of the trip from Oxford to the Square in downtown Calhoun City.

They handed it off to the Bully Platoon to run it in for the final stretch of the 100-mile trip.

The ball will be presented to MSU Head Coach Mike Leach.

State and Ole Miss fans also got in a little early tailgating in the square to cheer on the runners.