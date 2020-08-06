Eight Days Of Hope Donates 10,000 Masks to Mississippi students

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A disaster relief ministry based in Northeast Mississippi will donate thousands of masks to area schools.

Eight Days of Hope is getting ten thousand masks shipped to their national headquarters in Pontotoc County.

The masks are coming from the ministry’s Buffalo New York location, which purchased the masks when the COVID-19 pandemic first began.

Schools throughout Lee and Pontotoc counties can request the free masks.

“The students in Northeast Mississippi, they don’t have an option, they need to wear a mask and some families can’t afford to buy a mask, after mask, after mask, so this is just a different type of disaster, that’s what we do, we respond to disasters, these masks hopefully will help out,” said Steve Tybor, president of Eight Days of Hope.

Eight Days of Hope will deliver the masks starting next week to those schools that have put in their requests.