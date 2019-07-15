Eight Days of Hope prepares to help Hurricane Barry victims

PONTOTOC COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast based ministry is waiting for floodwaters to recede before heading to coastal areas to help people impacted by Hurricane Barry.

Eight Days of Hope staff members and volunteers have been loading trailers with chainsaws, dehumidifiers, fans and other equipment to take to coastal areas in Louisiana.

The ministry will also take a laundry trailer, with washers and dryers, a shower trailer and other supplies to help those whose homes have been flooded and will be in need of clean up.

John Tidwell is maintenance manager for Eight Days of Hope and said the ministry is waiting for all waters to recede before heading out.

“Right now we’re partnering with a church, Our Savior’s Church, out of Lafayette, and we’re kind of letting them take the lead as far as what town we will end up in, we really talked about New Orleans, Baton Rouge and a lot of smaller town in between that so a lot of it is, where the major need is,” said Tidwell.

Eight Days of Hope is now able to coordinate disaster relief efforts from its newly opened national headquarters in Pontotoc County. For information on how to volunteer and help with clean up efforts, click here.