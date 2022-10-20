Eighth graders enjoy Forge Your Path Career Expo at Communiversity

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Keeping students to stick around the magnolia state is what a few local entities pushed for today.

East Mississippi Community College Communiversity, the Forge Foundation, and Mississippi Construction Foundation teamed up for the third year to host the Forge Your Path Career Expo.

Roughly 2,000 eighth graders throughout the area got the chance to walk through the Communiversity and see many different hands-on construction machines and even got the chance to get on some.

Organizers say they feel that it is a way to retain some of the state’s youth.

“We just hope it gives them a great understanding of the types of jobs we have right here in the area. I think a lot of the students don’t realize what all the opportunities are here for them and some students that love to work with their hands and get dirty and be outside and things like that; this gives them the opportunity to really see what those jobs are here in the local area,” said Misty McCaw, Forge Administrator.

Forge and EMCC consider the event to be a success and are hopeful to continue to collaborate throughout the years.

