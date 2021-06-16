Electric scooter company, Bird Scooters, taking a ride out of Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville alderman told an electric scooter company to take a flight out of town.

City leaders voted 4 – 3 to get out of its lease with Bird Scooters.

The move comes after complaints about the scooters traveling down a busy Highway 12 and the lack of helmets being used.

Some drivers even criticized the folks on the scooters for not following the rules of the road.

But not everyone wanted them gone.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says the electric scooters provided another traveling option in the city.

“I am disappointed. I really think that they are an element of fun. I also think they are an element of an alternative transportation opportunity for our residents who don’t have cars, can’t feel comfortable that they can wait on the bus, or the bus doesn’t go where they want to go. So, I do think there are options that is important to our community,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Spruill is exploring other viable transportation options for the community.