Elementary students in Oktibbeha County explore different careers

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s never too early to start exploring careers. Students at West Elementary School in Oktibbeha County participated in a career fair.

Professionals from several fields set up tables with information about their jobs.

The students visited each table and participated in hands-on learning.

They visited with pilots from the Columbus Air Force Base, the Starkville Sanitation Department, a veterinarian, and many others.

They also talked to the pros about what it takes to do their jobs and what they love most about it.

Counselors said they wanted the students to feel comfortable asking professionals about their jobs.

“Our kids usually prepare some questions about how the people that are here got started in their career and how long they’ve been doing what they do and what a day-to-day schedule looks like for the people that are participating and our kids love it,” said Emily Hendrickson, Behavior Interventionist at West Elementary.

Our Aundrea Self participated in the career fair and talked to students about the field of broadcasting. She also gave them a virtual tour of our studio and control room.

