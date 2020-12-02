Elementary Students Take A Break From Class To ‘Shop With A Cop’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Students from two Tupelo elementary schools are getting an early Christmas. The children were able to take a break from classes, to “Shop With A Cop.”

With a police escort from motorcycle officers, students from Lawhon and Carver elementary schools were taken to the West Main Wal Mart for a shopping spree.

This is the third annual “Shop With A Cop” Each child is paired with a Tupelo Police Officer.

“It was fun just walking around and getting a lot of stuff,” said seven year old Jamari Wright.

“I got me Power Rangers, Batman, Toy Story, and a robot and also, a bike,” Wright said.

Carver Elementary First Grader Serenity Cavin also had a full shopping cart.

“I got babies, cookies, toys, a game called ‘Wake Up Daddy,” she said.

The children had fun going up and down the aisles looking for toys and other goodies, but “Shop With a Cop” is just as much fun for the police officers, who get to play the role of Santa’s Helpers.

“We’ve looked forward to this for weeks just to see these children’s eyes light up as they walk down aisles and trying to look and decide what they want, it does everyone’s heart good and we really enjoy it,” said TPD Deputy Chief Jackie Clayton.

Sharita Wright tagged along on the shopping trip as her son Jamari led Deputy Chief Clayton through the aisles. She says this year has been especially tough, so the shopping spree is a big help.

“I just want to thank you all and it’s a blessing to receive this during this pandemic,” Sharita Wright said.

Students from Lawndale and Rankin Elementary schools get to Shop with a Cop Thursday morning.

The children are chosen for “Shop with a Cop” by their school counselors.