Elementary teachers share plans after winning grant from CREATE

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lots of excitement from students at Henderson Ward Stewart in Starkville after their teacher won a $1,000 grant.

Anaiah Evans is one of nine teachers in Starkville awarded an “Innovative Teacher Grant” from the Starkville Community Foundation, an affiliate of the CREATE Foundation.

Teachers applied for the money to help carry out special programs that enhance the curriculum in their classrooms.

Today, SCF board members made a visit to each teacher’s school to drop of the checks and share the good news with students.

Grant winners have big plans for their students.

“With this particular grant, I’ll be purchasing kits for our students. Kits that they can use with the iPad,” said Sudduth Elementary teacher, Laura Kate Tribble. “They can still have some screen time, but they can also are using their hands to manipulate; helps with words and shapes and fosters their learning.

I wrote a grant to get sewing machines in our school and to buy some notions to go along with it. So we can have some material. The kids can kind of pick what their vibe is. We’re gonna start with making scrunchies. That’s the big in thing with the girls so we’re gonna make some scrunchies. And just teach them basics of sewing, how to hem a pair of pants, how to sew on a button. Everything that comes in handy as we go through life,” said Partnership Middle School teacher, Lesley Jones.

Eight teachers in the Starkville Oktibbeha School District and one from Starkville Academy were awarded grants this year.

