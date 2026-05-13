Eleven MS airports to receive $20 million in federal grant for infrastructure and upgrades

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Eleven area airports will get a share of 20 million dollars in Federal grant money for infrastructure and safety upgrades.

The money is part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program’s Airport Safety and Resilient Infrastructure Development, or ASRID, grants.

Starkville’s George M. Bryan Airport is getting the biggest chunk locally at more than $4 million to extend an existing runway and taxiway.

Golden Triangle Regional Airport is getting more than $1 million for a variety of uses, including new firefighting and rescue equipment and land purchases.

Airports in New Albany, Pontotoc County, and Monroe County will be expanding runways and aprons.

Other airports in the area will be using their share for a variety of improvements.

Twenty-four airports statewide received money through the program.

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