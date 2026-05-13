MS Lottery sends $9.66 million to MS Education Enhancement Fund

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Education Enhancement Fund has gotten a big financial boost.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation sent $9.66 million to the state for April. All of that will go into the Education Enhancement Fund.

That fund helps school districts pay for buses and facility repairs. It also funds teacher supply cards, which educators can use to buy instructional materials, classroom equipment, and hands-on learning tools.

So far this year, the fund is up around $28 million.

Each fiscal year, the first $80 million in lottery transfers go to the state highway fund. Anything above that goes to the education fund.

Since lottery ticket sales began in 2019, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation has returned a little more than $800 million to the state.

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