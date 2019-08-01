EMCC faces pocket pinch

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some members of the EMCC Board of Trustees say the school is losing money. A budget has been approved for 2020, but getting there was rocky.

Lowndes County Supervisors and some EMCC Trustees say it boils down to the school’s football program. But others close to the program say a lack of state funding is at fault.

- Advertisement -

A bar graph tells quite the story. A financial report released from EMCC President Scott Alsobrooks shows the salary increases for the school’s sports programs. Shown in the light blue are the football salaries. The only salaries exceeding $500,000.

“The football coach gets more, gets his package, for salary and benefits is more than any other community college in the state, possibly more than any community college in the country,” said Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President, Harry Sanders.

Records show Buddy Stephens made $120,000 in 2018. The controversy is half of EMCC’s trustees want to cut funds from the football program. The other half doesn’t.

“Some board members from the south part of the district think the football program is more important than the education of our students, the Communiversity and training people to be able to enter the work force,” said Sanders.

In an effort to fill the gap the school has pulled money from its general fund. In 2010, that fund held $11 million. In 2018, it dropped significantly. Down to $710,000.

Okitbbeha County EMCC Trustee Rudy Johnson says millions have been cut from other programs.

“We’ve cut over $2 million out of salaries, we’ve laid off instructors and we’ve done all of that stuff to try and cut our budget, but football never got cut,” said Johnson.

In the 2020 budget, EMCC President Scott Alsobrooks says the athletic budget has been cut among other programs.

“We’ve had to make some tough cuts. Administration has been cut more heavily then any other area at this school. Athletics has been cut as well,” said Alsobrooks.

“It’s not just related to football, there’s multiple areas money has been going. New programs have started up and preparations for the Communiversity so, that’s what we’re trying to look out for right now. All of these different activities pulling for funds, where is the best return for the investment of those funds,” said Lowndes County EMCC trustee, Lance Walters.

EMCC’s football program gained national attention after being featured on Nexflix’s series “Last Chance U.” It’s a program that remains popular among alums from the Scooba campus.

“EMCC’s passionate about football. They have a lot of reason to be with the success,” said Walters.

But Rudy Johnson says that recognition isn’t helping generate any revenue or bringing in any students.

“You know our national football championships, hadn’t brought one student in. If you look at our enrollment, our enrollment has declined since we won our first national championship,” said Johnson.

The budget crisis weighs heavy on county supervisors. Lowndes County is just one of six counties that invests in EMCC. Johnson says he believes it’s time to get back to the school’s vision.

“We’re here to educate, train, and find, get these kids jobs. That’s our mission. That’s what we’re supposed to do,” said Johnson.

Of the 12 board members, WCBI has contacted 10 including at least one in each county represented. Most of the trustees referred us to spokesperson Kathy Dyess who said “Dr. Alsobrooks and his staff have worked out the best budget we can hope for this year, in trying times. We’re going to do the very best we can with the money that we have.