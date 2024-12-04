EMCC gives students a unique way to relieve exam stress

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The holidays can be stressful, but when you are student, you also have finals to worry about during this time of year as well.

EMCC made space for students and staff to take out their frustrations.

“This is a very stressful time of the year for our students. They’re getting ready for finals, getting ready for the holidays -financial stress, all types of things, friendship stress,” said LeAnn Alexander, the Dean of Students for EMCC’s Golden Triangle Campus.

It’s the week before exams at East Mississippi Community College.

On Tuesday, December 3, the school held its 2nd annual “Finals Fury” at the Golden Triangle Campus.

“It started last year with an idea with our SGA. We went to our senior leadership and asked the question, ‘Is this something we could do?’ And without a doubt, they said ‘yes,’ and we made it happen,” said Alexander.

Alexander said the school is student-centered and student-focused.

Students, faculty, and staff had the chance to take a sledgehammer or a bat to an old school vehicle that will soon be salvaged.

“Today, we are destroying stuff you know. Me and my young bulls (friends) are out here releasing some stress on these cars,” said Tajon Smith, a student at EMCC.

“They brought it here, so we could relieve some stress. And we definitely are doing that. You know what I’m saying. Your boy had a lot going on and it definitely made me feel better for sure. I love EMCC,” said Austin Parr, a student at EMCC.

All participants signed a waiver and wore safety gear.

This is the last week of activities before finals at EMCC.

The event was sponsored by the EMCC’S Student Government association.

