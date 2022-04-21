EMCC held a job fair at the Communiversity

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Step through the door. Job opportunities are just on the other side.

That’s the idea behind Employer in the Foyer.

East Mississippi Community College’s WIOA Services Division hosted a job fair today at The Communiversity.

It was a great day to visit with recruiters from local businesses and industries and pass out the resume. These businesses are ramping up after Covid looking for skilled workers.

“This is actually the largest number of vendors that we have had. It has tripled to what we had in October and we promoted this from the standpoint of we have graduation May the 6th so our industrial maintenance and electrical mechatronics students that are housed here at the Communiversity are very excited about talking to employers,” said Greta Miller, WIOA Career Services Director EMCC.

The Communiversity will host the Governor’s Job Fair on June 7th. Vendors from across the state will attend.