EMCC hosts annual Military Tribute for Veterans Day

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College gets an early start on recognizing Veteran’s Day.

EMCC hosted its annual Military Tribute at the Lyceum on the Mayhew Campus.

College President Scott Alsobrooks along with faculty and staff recognized Military Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members representing all branches of the Armed Forces.

The featured speaker was former Starkville Police Chief, and current EMCC Board of Trustees Member, Frank Nichols.

Nichols is a decorated veteran of both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army National Guard. While in the Navy he was deployed in Operation Desert Shield in 1990. During his time in the Guard, he was called up in 2005 for Operation Iraqi Freedom III.

Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11th.

