EMCC hosts two graduation ceremonies on campus
EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WCBI) – Hundreds of students earned a new title: graduate.
East Mississippi Community College’s Golden Triangle Campus hosted two graduation ceremonies today.
This morning, on May 9, Career Technical students crossed the stage at the Lyceum Auditorium in Mayhew.
Graduates earned certifications and degrees in more than 20 career fields.
This afternoon, the Golden Triangle Campus hosted ceremonies for Academic graduates.