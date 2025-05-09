EMCC hosts two graduation ceremonies on campus

EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WCBI) – Hundreds of students earned a new title: graduate.

East Mississippi Community College’s Golden Triangle Campus hosted two graduation ceremonies today.

This morning, on May 9, Career Technical students crossed the stage at the Lyceum Auditorium in Mayhew.

Graduates earned certifications and degrees in more than 20 career fields.

This afternoon, the Golden Triangle Campus hosted ceremonies for Academic graduates.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.