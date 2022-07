EMCC practical nursing program received pin and graduate

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A pin and a promise to take health care into the community.

Students with the practical nursing program at EMCC graduated this afternoon. The pinning ceremony was held at Lyceum AUditorium on the Golden Triangle campus.

For licensed practical nursing or lpns, the pinning ceremony is a symbol of 12 months of study and work.

The pinning ceremony is held separately from graduation.