EMCC students learn more about Mayhew during festival

Mayhew, Miss. (WCBI) – EMCC students learn more about the Mayhew campus Tuesday at the annual Pine Grove Arts Festival.

Information booths for the college and the military were there for students.

EMCC’s choir was there to entertain folks enjoying the free food and games outside of the student union.

The school hosts the event each for students to learn more about the services it provides.