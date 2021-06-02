EMCC’s Launchpad East hosts Open House

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It is never too late to finish what you started. And East Mississippi Community College may have the programs to help.

The school’s Adult Education division hosted a “Community Day” Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The three-hour session featured information on programs for people who want to prepare for high school equivalency testing, college entrance exams, and career technical education.

EMCC’s Workforce and Community Services division also provided information on training programs.

All of the services are offered through EMCC’s “Launchpad” program in Columbus.