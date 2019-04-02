Emergency Management takes another angle for speedy recovery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Many folks are still needing help after February’s tornado.

Now Emergency Management is reaching out to area volunteer organizations with hopes of a speedy recovery.

People are need of supplies like tarps, help with rebuilding and tearing down, among other things.

If this is a need you have, you can register at the East Columbus Gym.

A case manager will be there to take down what it is you need and get you in touch with a volunteer group and match you up with that group.

Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence says they’re working to get people help as fast as they can.

“I’m talking to a lot of residents here who are saying, I want to be in my home but I need some help with roof, or I need someone to help with the electrical to get my meter back on my house, to get power back to my house. That need is something they’re ready for now. We’re in recovery. We’re ready to get our citizens back into their live in homes,” said Lawrence.

A FEMA declaration is in place and awaiting the President’s signature.

MEMA will be at the East Columbus Gym from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.